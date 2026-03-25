Catlin steps down with Le Blanc named Convex chairman

Stephen Catlin is stepping down as chairman of Convex, staying with the business as a director, with Bobby Le Blanc succeeding him.

International specialty insurer and reinsurer Convex was launched by Catlin, pictured left, and Paul Brand, pictured right, in 2019. Brand succeeded Catlin as Convex CEO in 2022.

As well as staying on as a director Catlin takes on the honorary title of ‘Founder and Life President’ which the insurer highlighted reflected “his meaningful contribution to Convex since its inception”.

His remit will be to provide strategic counsel to the board and mentorship to the executive leadership team, serve as