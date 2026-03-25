Aviva unveils ChatGPT insurance app

Aviva is set to launch an app on ChatGPT where customers can get an initial home insurance quote in just a couple of minutes.

First reported by sister title Insurance Post, the app is expected to be introduced in the next few weeks.

It will be available to connect through the App Store in ChatGPT which customers select and add.

Customers choose to buy their insurance in many different ways and this app will be a brilliant new addition to Aviva’s existing distribution channels, allowing more customers to access our products when and how they want.Owen Morris, Aviva UK

Potential home insurance customers will be asked a few