Walker to lead Axa’s combined commercial and retail business following restructure

Axa UK & Ireland has created a general insurance business, Axa Insurance UK, with Jon Walker leading the unified UK commercial and retail business units as CEO.

Stepping up from being UK commercial CEO, Walker has already been in interim control of the insurer’s retail business since the start of the year after Alain Zweibrucker exited to be CEO of Axa’s Health business.

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Axa previously restructured its UK business in 2018 when Brendan McCafferty left. Walker assumed