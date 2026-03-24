Top 100 broker Principal grows motorcycle book buying Europa

Principal Insurance has bought Bristol-based broker Europa Group, racing into the top five intermediaries in the motorcycle market.

Financed exclusively through shareholder funds, the deal includes MotorCycle Direct and Europa Underwriting, which trades under the Ridersure wholesale brand.

The deal has created a broking group serving more than 120,000 policyholders and generating over £60m in annual gross written premium.

Europa has a fantastic retail pedigree upon which, through investment and our product and technological expertise, we will further build.Dave Bowcock, Principal

Manchester-based specialist motor insurance