Amiga Specialty adds more financial institutions capacity

Managing general agent Amiga Specialty has added capacity from Axa XL to its financial institutions arm.

The MGA detailed the partnership will support its international portfolio across directors’ and officers’ liability, professional liability, and crime as it looks to grow financial institutions globally.

Last week, Sodalis Capital bought Amiga in a £1.8m deal that saw private equity house BP Marsh exit but keep a stake in the new owner.

RelatedAmiga Specialty boosts financial institutions offering with Lloyd’s capacity

Amiga Specialty has secured Lloyd’s capacity to support its financial