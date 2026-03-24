Arc Legal launches Renters Rights ready cover for landlords

Arc Legal has launched an enhanced landlords legal expenses proposition for brokers, managing general agents and letting agents, flagging it came in readiness for implementation of the Renters’ Rights Act on 1 May 2026.

The Act brings significant changes for landlords, particularly when seeking to evict tenants and re-gain possession of their property.

The abolishment of ‘non-fault’ Section 21 notices and the increased period before a landlord can start eviction proceedings, means landlords will face additional exposure to rent arrears, Arc Legal detailed.

Stephen Marshall, BDElite sales director, previously argued the Renters’ Rights Act “will fundamentally change the legal framework governing landlord-tenant