UK home insurers to fall back into the red in 2026 – EY

The UK home insurance market is expected to swing back to loss-making territory in 2026 with a net combined ratio of 103%, according to EY.

The expert’s calculations using full-year results for 2025 have shown an NCR of 98%, the first profit after two years of losses.

The predicted reversal in 2026 will be due to rising costs as well as market and geopolitical pressures, the EY Home Insurance Results Analysis set out.

The current heightened geopolitical uncertainty adds another layer of complexity. Potential disruption to supply chains, higher fuel and energy costs, and broader wage and price pressures are likely to be felt by