HDI launches new portal for fleet owners and brokers

HDI Global UK & Ireland has launched a new centralised motor fleet portal, which it claims will provide “a one-stop digital platform for fleet operators and brokers”.

The corporate and specialty insurer said the portal, which was developed and designed in-house, will help commercial fleet operators address challenges around increasing costs, driver and skills shortages, rising insurance premiums, and increased litigiousness.

It added brokers will also have more transparency on their clients’ motor fleets and will be able to monitor their performance in real time, meaning quicker more agile decision-making.

Flexible, value‑added serviceRelatedUK & Ireland CEO