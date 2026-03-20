FCA warns of two cloned websites of Gauntlet AR

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of fraudsters claiming to be Gauntlet appointed representative J L Insurance Solutions, highlighting two extensive cloned websites.

The real J L Insurance Solutions does not have a website, the FCA confirmed, and it listed the correct information for the Carmarthenshire-based firm.

On the jlinsurancesolutionsltd.co.uk website, the scammers claimed to have award wins, £10m gross written premiums, 120,000 live customer policies and a 97% policy renewal rate.

According to the clone it completed a “strategic merger with Limitless Cover. Limitless Cover becomes the group’s flagship consumer brand, now serving over 95,000 active