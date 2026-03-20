Ecclesiastical stays on profits and growth path in 2025

Ecclesiastical Insurance maintained underwriting profits in the UK and Ireland in 2025 as gross written premium grew and the group’s pre-tax profit rose again.

The UK and Ireland combined operating ratio stayed healthy at 81%, ticking up from 77.4% in 2024.

The underwriting profits fell, by £4.1m, to £49.5m.

We continued to deliver on our strategy of sustainable, profitable growth while staying true to our purpose – to grow our business so that we can give more to good causes.Mark Hews, Ecclesiastical

The insurer acknowledged it had benefited from another benign year for weather claims, large losses and higher associated reinsurance profit commission.

Stor