People Moves: 16 – 20 March 2026

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Featuring: Tokio Marine Kiln and Gallagher.

Tokio Marine Kiln expands aviation team

Cameron Glover has joined Tokio Marine Kiln as an underwriter within its aviation division, writing airport and product liability risks.

Most recently, Glover was a senior underwriter within AIG’s manufacturers and airports team.

David Slevin, departmental head of aviation at TMK, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Cameron to the team. He brings strong underwriting expertise, a proven track record, and established