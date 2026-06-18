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CII calls out “hesitant” vulnerable customer data processing

regulation-and-compliance
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

The Chartered Insurance Institute has published guidance to support insurance and personal finance firms in managing customers in vulnerable customers’ data.

Launched at an event yesterday (17 June) in London the guidance focused on three distinct and interconnected purposes for processing vulnerability data.

This included how to provide appropriate support and to prevent harm, and to meet reporting requirements, the CII noted. 

The institute also highlighted the guidance will drive product and service improvements. 

According to the CII organisations can “too often be hesitant to process vulnerability-related data due to a perceived risk of infringing

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