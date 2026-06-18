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Howden eyeing up travel and pet insurance – Mike Dalby

Mike Dalby
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Howden is considering branching out into travel and pet insurance, according to Mike Dalby, CEO of Howden consumer and local commercial.

Also heading up consumer life and health division, Dalby, pictured, suggested the broker is exploring areas that are “resonating with customers at the moment, and they see a value or a need for”. 

Having not launched into travel and pet yet, Dalby sees “opportunities” in those two areas. 

“People often say you’re on my life and my health, but what about my dog?,” Dalby remarked. “We’ll be led by that, and we’ll be led by the the data and the insights that we get from customers. 

“One of the

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