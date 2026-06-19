Newbie News: Digital broker Pizza to take slice of the market

Pizza Insurance co-founders Colin Sadler, Marc Meeking and Sam Baker, have outlined their plans to give premium slices back to customers and scale the product range, after the broker was unveiled in May last year, going on to launch with a motor offering.

What is your insurance background?

Sadler: Age of 17, I didn’t know what to do and had to get a job. I stumbled across a local broker and spent five to six years just thinking about it as a job and then realised I was in a bit too deep to try and start a new career. So I’ve been taking it seriously throughout the last almost 27 years.

From a broker perspective I probably floated around most departments.

Started in call centre at the bottom, and then worked up to team leader and department manager