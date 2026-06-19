 Skip to main content

Newbie News: Digital broker Pizza to take slice of the market

Pizza Insurance
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

Pizza Insurance co-founders Colin Sadler, Marc Meeking and Sam Baker, have outlined their plans to give premium slices back to customers and scale the product range, after the broker was unveiled in May last year, going on to launch with a motor offering.

What is your insurance background?

Sadler: Age of 17, I didn’t know what to do and had to get a job. I stumbled across a local broker and spent five to six years just thinking about it as a job and then realised I was in a bit too deep to try and start a new career. So I’ve been taking it seriously throughout the last almost 27 years.

From a broker perspective I probably floated around most departments. 

Started in call centre at the bottom, and then worked up to team leader and department manager

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

More on Insight

Ian Evans, director at DPI Insurance
Broking Success: Ian Evans, DPI – from TV to insurance

Ian Evans, director and co-founder of DPI Insurance, tells Emmanuel Kenning about growing the family-owned business to £10m GWP and why, having switched from a career in the television industry to work with his two brothers, he would advise his younger self to do it all again.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: