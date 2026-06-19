Broking Success: Ian Evans, DPI – from TV to insurance

Ian Evans, director and co-founder of DPI Insurance, tells Emmanuel Kenning about growing the family-owned business to £10m GWP and why, having switched from a career in the television industry to work with his two brothers, he would advise his younger self to do it all again.

Before insurance you worked in the television industry for three years, how did that come about?

I did media at university. I was always very much into music and home DJ-ing. I used to work for some music production companies. If you look at the period of time [2001-2004], it was when all the super clubs were floating around. We used to do all the outside broadcasts, and over in Ibiza I did some pop music programmes and moved on to some fly on the wall documentaries and things of that nature.

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