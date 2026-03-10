 Skip to main content
AUB completes Prestige deal

deal-completed
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

AUB Group has completed its acquisition of 95.9% of Prestige Insurance Holdings.

The deal, first announced on 27 January, was valued at A$432m (£219m).

It was given the green light by the Financial Conduct Authority in February and was expected to complete before 1 May.

Across broking and managing general agents, it will create a £720m gross written premium UK retail business, with Prestige accounting for £310m of the pot. 

When AUB’s takeover was announced, Prestige CEO Trevor Shaw hailed it as a “landmark” moment for his business.

