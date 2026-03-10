AUB completes Prestige deal
AUB Group has completed its acquisition of 95.9% of Prestige Insurance Holdings.
The deal, first announced on 27 January, was valued at A$432m (£219m).
It was given the green light by the Financial Conduct Authority in February and was expected to complete before 1 May.
Across broking and managing general agents, it will create a £720m gross written premium UK retail business, with Prestige accounting for £310m of the pot.
When AUB’s takeover was announced, Prestige CEO Trevor Shaw hailed it as a “landmark” moment for his business.RelatedPrestige to become AUB’s primary UK
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Alps enhances landlord legal expenses and rent protection product
Managing general agent Alps has updated its landlord legal expenses and rent protection product, in a move designed to support landlords as they navigate the implications of the Renters’ Rights Act.
Ex-Howden boss heads team of 14 at new cyber broker
Sodalis Capital, the recently created investment venture focused on international insurance intermediaries, has launched its first broking start-up in Brecon Specialty.
Sabre trims GWP but boosts profit in 2025
Motor specialist insurer Sabre grew post tax profits by 5.3% in 2025 and kept its ‘underwriting discipline’ as gross written premium shrank 14.2%.
Zurich claims top 3 market position with Generali GI arm swoop
Italian insurance giant Generali has reached an agreement to sell its Irish and Northern Irish general insurance operations to Zurich.
Wakam enters motorcycle market with Top 100 broker tie-up
Wakam UK has entered the motorcycle insurance market, partnering with specialist intermediary Principal Insurance to bring what it describes as new underwriting capacity into the sector.
Pen launches into mid-market PI
Pen Underwriting has launched into the UK mid-market professional indemnity space, Insurance Age can reveal.
Soft market a ‘critical opportunity’ for brokers to tackle underinsurance
Brokers are increasingly seeing their role as pivotal in fixing underinsurance, with 87% agreeing they should proactively address it, up from 80% last year, according to Aviva.
Allianz transfers 12 strong team after agreeing MGA deal
Allianz Commercial has entered into a strategic agreement with MGA Reel Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Insurance Holdings, to create a new partnership in the global entertainment insurance market.