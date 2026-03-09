BrokerCentral integrates with Applied for PL access

BrokerCentral has selected Applied Rating Hub to provide access to a panel of insurer and MGA personal lines schemes for full-cycle EDI trading.

BrokerCentral supplies a broker-focused policy administration system that combines CRM, broker management, and policy administration capabilities in a single platform designed to streamline operations.

Applied Systems detailed the partnership will mean brokers can now access a wider range of coverage options from a central platform.

The collaboration between Applied and BrokerCentral creates greater connectivity across the industry, bringing more brokers and insurers together for scalable