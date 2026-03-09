 Skip to main content
BrokerCentral integrates with Applied for PL access

Nick Jordan, MD of BrokerCentral
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

BrokerCentral has selected Applied Rating Hub to provide access to a panel of insurer and MGA personal lines schemes for full-cycle EDI trading.

BrokerCentral supplies a broker-focused policy administration system that combines CRM, broker management, and policy administration capabilities in a single platform designed to streamline operations. 

Applied Systems detailed the partnership will mean brokers can now access a wider range of coverage options from a central platform.

The collaboration between Applied and BrokerCentral creates greater connectivity across the industry, bringing more brokers and insurers together for scalable

Jason Storah_Aviva
Aviva to keep Direct Line for Business

Aviva, which partially exited direct SME commercial business in 2024, is keeping Direct Line for Business and does not view it as a challenger to brokers, Jason Storah, CEO for UK and Ireland general insurance told Insurance Age.

