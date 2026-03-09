MBP strikes first deal of 2026 with RAW investment

Minority Broker Partnerships has acquired a minority stake in RAW Insurance Brokers, a Carlisle-based commercial insurance brokerage specialising in construction, agricultural and SME business insurance.

The business currently places approximately £5m in gross written premium and was founded and led by directors Stephen Ward and Ryan Roberts in 2018 with no external investment.

The pair noted the investment from MBP will support RAW’s next phase of growth, with a clear strategy to expand through targeted acquisitions and continued organic development over the coming years.

RAW added a second branch in Kendal to grow the brand in south Cumbria in 2021 headed by Russell Linton.

Positive step

Ward, pi