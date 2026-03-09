MBP strikes first deal of 2026 with RAW investment
Minority Broker Partnerships has acquired a minority stake in RAW Insurance Brokers, a Carlisle-based commercial insurance brokerage specialising in construction, agricultural and SME business insurance.
The business currently places approximately £5m in gross written premium and was founded and led by directors Stephen Ward and Ryan Roberts in 2018 with no external investment.
The pair noted the investment from MBP will support RAW’s next phase of growth, with a clear strategy to expand through targeted acquisitions and continued organic development over the coming years.
RAW added a second branch in Kendal to grow the brand in south Cumbria in 2021 headed by Russell Linton.Positive step
Ward, pi
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Allianz transfers 12 strong team after agreeing MGA deal
Allianz Commercial has entered into a strategic agreement with MGA Reel Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Insurance Holdings, to create a new partnership in the global entertainment insurance market.
Axa partners with regional broker focused MGA
Axa UK Commercial has partnered with Unicorn, a managing general agent providing underwriting services to SMEs.
BrokerCentral integrates with Applied for PL access
BrokerCentral has selected Applied Rating Hub to provide access to a panel of insurer and MGA personal lines schemes for full-cycle EDI trading.
PremFina grows broker network by a third
PremFina has reported it grew its broker network by a third last year citing three “major” partnerships in the final quarter alone as it reached £1.1bn in contracted volumes.
Aviva to keep Direct Line for Business
Aviva, which partially exited direct SME commercial business in 2024, is keeping Direct Line for Business and does not view it as a challenger to brokers, Jason Storah, CEO for UK and Ireland general insurance told Insurance Age.
News analysis: Will NCDs for fleets catch on, and what does the future hold for the CV sector?
Last year, Zurich Insurance announced it was enhancing its SME e-trade fleet offering by accepting no claims discount (NCD) claims history in response to broker demand. Saxon East examines the ramifications of this move – and explores other dynamics shaping the CV market in 2026 and beyond.
Open GI parent trims losses in year of Ares deal
Open GI’s parent company, OM Bidco, cut operating and post-tax losses in the year Ares Management bought the business, a filing at Companies House has revealed.
H&H promotes Kally Shane to lead insurance business
Kally Shane has been promoted to head of H&H Insurance Brokers having progressed through the business in increasingly senior roles after joining as a trainee 16 years ago.