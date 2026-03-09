 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

MBP strikes first deal of 2026 with RAW investment

Stephen Ward RAW
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Minority Broker Partnerships has acquired a minority stake in RAW Insurance Brokers, a Carlisle-based commercial insurance brokerage specialising in construction, agricultural and SME business insurance.

The business currently places approximately £5m in gross written premium and was founded and led by directors Stephen Ward and Ryan Roberts in 2018 with no external investment.

The pair noted the investment from MBP will support RAW’s next phase of growth, with a clear strategy to expand through targeted acquisitions and continued organic development over the coming years. 

RAW added a second branch in Kendal to grow the brand in south Cumbria in 2021 headed by Russell Linton.

Positive step

Ward, pi


Aviva to keep Direct Line for Business

Aviva, which partially exited direct SME commercial business in 2024, is keeping Direct Line for Business and does not view it as a challenger to brokers, Jason Storah, CEO for UK and Ireland general insurance told Insurance Age.

