Aviva to keep Direct Line for Business

Aviva, which partially exited direct SME commercial business in 2024, is keeping Direct Line for Business and does not view it as a challenger to brokers, Jason Storah, CEO for UK and Ireland general insurance told Insurance Age.

Quizzed on whether the offering competes with the broking sector Storah acknowledged he did not want to “brush over” the issue as he countered: “We don’t think it’s a material or even a minor sort of overlap or challenge for our core broker business.”

Customer choice and outcomes will always be our primary focus and supporting brokers to give advice to clients that need it remains a key priority.Aviva

Storah, pictured, highlighted that the proposition is “not massive” and deals in small premiums: