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Staffordshire-based broker makes first deal under Momentum Equity Partners

Nigel Bartlett, Bartlett James director
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Bartlett James Risk Solutions has purchased fellow Momentum appointed representative IPC, marking the first Momentum Equity Partners deal.

Bartlett James director Nigel Bartlett, pictured, sees the deal as “a real growth accelerator”, doubling the size of the business. It was founded in 2018 as an AR of the network.

MEP was launched in December last year backed by investor AUB – to support its ARs with acquisitions and starting loans.

I thought this is a perfect opportunity to fulfil her role as well keep her really busy, which that’s how it’s turned out. We’ve already started servicing the clients since 1 November last year.Nigel

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