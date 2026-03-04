Everywhen business joins global broking network

The employee benefits arm of Everywhen has joined global broking business Brokerslink as its latest network member.

Based in Southampton, the Everywhen EB arm offers health, life and disability, pensions support, employee wellbeing and benefits technology.

Iain Laws, CEO health and benefits at Everywhen, commented: “Joining Brokerslink is an exciting step for Everywhen EB. It allows us to extend our employee benefits expertise through a global network while maintaining the personal, high-quality service our clients expect.

“We look forward to collaborating with Brokerslink partners to deliver impactful