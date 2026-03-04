Beazley profit drops 19% in year prior to Zurich deal

Beazley has reported a profit before tax of $1.14bn (£857.99m) in the year ended 31 December 2025, down from $1.42bn in 2024, as insurance written premiums stayed stagnant.

Insurance written premiums hit $6.10bn in 2025, down 1% from the year before.

The insurer’s undiscounted combined ratio rose from 79% to 81.2% year-on-year.

Earlier this week, it was announced the respective boards of Beazley and Zurich had agreed the terms of a recommended all-cash offer.

Last month, the brokers Insurance Age spoke to gave a mixed response to the prospect of the deal going through.

Cyber

Ed Ventham, co-founder and director of broking at cyber-only insurance broker Assured, said at