Newbie News: Senior-led personal touch – Hardings Insurance Brokers

Hardings Insurance Brokers - Tom Butler L, Martin Billington R.
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 5 minutes

Tom Butler and Martin Billington have launched Hardings Insurance Brokers, Insurance Age can reveal, as the pair explain how they are looking to build a senior-led trusted broker in its space, achieving organic growth through “cold hard prospecting”.

What were your careers in insurance prior to setting up Hardings?

Butler, pictured left: I started in 1992 as an apprentice broker and handler at Schofield Insurance. I progressed to being a partner there in 1999 and a director in 2003. We sold, in 2021, to Ardonagh and I left there at the end of December 2025.

Billington, pictured right: I started in insurance in 1996 – my first role was selling home insurance for the Halifax.

I moved over to Swinton, and then to SME Insurance Services. It was

