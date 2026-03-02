Coversure opens eleventh office in past year

The Coversure Network, part of the Jensten Group, has strengthened its footprint in Manchester with the launch of Red Apple Brokers.

The opening brings the total of new offices joining the Coversure Network in the last 12 months to eleven.

Red Apple, the own-branded broker, is being headed up by Ismaeel Latif. With just under a decade of insurance experience, he started his career at Swinton.

We’re seeing more and more young professionals who want to build something of their own, and our role is to give them the infrastructure, market access, and operational support to do exactly that.Jordan Maskell, Coversure

According to