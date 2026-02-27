Bermuda insurer invests in MGA consolidator
The owner of UK MGAs Avid and Landmark, Bishop Street Underwriters, has announced that it has completed a strategic structured capital investment of $125m (£93m) by White Mountains Insurance Group.
The RedBird Capital Partners portfolio company acquired Avid in October 2025 and Landmark in November 2024 as part of a global MGA acquisition strategy.
“We are thrilled to welcome White Mountains as a strategic growth partner during a period of unprecedented momentum,” said Chad Levine, CEO of Bishop Street Underwriters.
Bishop Street is quickly emerging as an industry-leading MGA platform. This is a talented executive team with a strong track record of scaling insurance distribution businesses
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Axa’s door “fully open” to new DA and schemes business – Markham
Joel Markham, Axa Commercial’s director of schemes, delegated authorities, financial lines and speciality, has outlined its pipeline in DA business remains strong; whilst noting its investment in technology means it is more “nimble” and less frictional to partners.
Aviva grows broking Rising Stars programme with largest cohort
Aviva has extended its Rising Stars programme with its 19 cohorts, aiming to help brokers retain the best talent from across their business.
People Moves: 23 – 27 February 2026
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Allianz CEO Holmes: ‘Head-scratching’ rivals holding up commercial market hardening
Allianz UK CEO Colm Holmes has lambasted a couple of rivals for pushing “head-scratching” commercial rates into the market and discounting to a point that is “excessive in extreme”.
Aviva restructures GCS team as Probitas CEO Washington leaves
Matt Washington, managing director of Global Corporate & Specialty at Aviva and CEO of Probitas, is set to leave the insurer as it restores his responsibilities into two roles.
Axa reports UK and Ireland softest markets in Europe in FY results
Axa UK and Ireland saw the softest markets across commercial and personal lines within the group’s European business, it reported today.
Bspoke secures £250m capacity deal with Accelerant
Bspoke Underwriting, the UK personal lines MGA, has secured a five-year capacity deal via the Accelerant Risk Exchange providing £50m of capacity annually.
Allianz UK profits jump 29.5% to £476.2m on the back of COR improvement
Allianz UK has reported a 29.5% increase in profit in 2025 to £476.2m (2024: £386.8m) on the back of an improved combined operating ratio of 93% (2024: 93%) as its total business volume shrunk by 0.3% to £4.66bn (2024: £4.64bn).