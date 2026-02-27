Bermuda insurer invests in MGA consolidator

The owner of UK MGAs Avid and Landmark, Bishop Street Underwriters, has announced that it has completed a strategic structured capital investment of $125m (£93m) by White Mountains Insurance Group.

The RedBird Capital Partners portfolio company acquired Avid in October 2025 and Landmark in November 2024 as part of a global MGA acquisition strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome White Mountains as a strategic growth partner during a period of unprecedented momentum,” said Chad Levine, CEO of Bishop Street Underwriters.

Bishop Street is quickly emerging as an industry-leading MGA platform. This is a talented executive team with a strong track record of scaling insurance distribution businesses