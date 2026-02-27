Axa’s door “fully open” to new DA and schemes business – Markham

Joel Markham, Axa Commercial’s director of schemes, delegated authorities, financial lines and speciality, has outlined its pipeline in DA business remains strong; whilst noting its investment in technology means it is more “nimble” and less frictional to partners.

“We’re in a really lucky position in that whether it’s a broker scheme, digital partner or an MGA, the door’s fully open for new business, and it’s fully open to our [existing] partners too.”

Axa is seeing potential partners coming to the insurer for DAs or schemes because it “might be able to offer more capacity in terms of line size”, according to Markham, pictured.

He said: “What we’re trying to do now is a bit more promotion. We are in really good shape. We’re very good at onboarding new deals