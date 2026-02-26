 Skip to main content
Axa reports UK and Ireland softest markets in Europe in FY results

Axa Ipswich HQ
Axa UK and Ireland saw the softest markets across commercial and personal lines within the group’s European business, it reported today.

It saw a +1.4% improvement in commercial and -2.6% impact on personal lines.

This compared with Spain which saw an +8.8% rise in commercial and Germany which saw a +10.3% bump in personal lines.

In total the European business reported a +3.1% rise in commercial rating and +5.4% increase in personal lines. In France the totals were +4% and +3.3% respectively.

The Axa European arm also includes business in Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg and Italy.

GWP up

This business reported a full year increase of

