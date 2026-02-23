Moneysupermarket insurance revenues fall amid 2025 ‘headwinds’
Insurance revenue at Moneysupermarket fell 1% in 2025 to £232.5m driven by a 9% drop in car insurance, and home also declining.
Acknowledging “challenging market conditions in car and home” the aggregator detailed rate softening had led to lower switching volumes.
However, for car business, Moneysupermarket noted it had started to see “some easing” of the “headwinds” particularly in the final quarter of the year.
It listed that December was the fourth month in a row of the “easing in the previous deflation”.
As previously reported by Insurance Age, research by Confused/WTW showed just a 1% fall in the average cost of
