MoneySuperMarket claims UK first with insurance ChatGPT app

MoneySuperMarket, has launched a financial services and price comparison service ChatGPT app, claiming it is the first in the UK and flagging the impact on motor insurance.

The aggregator explained the app leverages the power of AI to search over 150 providers in seconds “to help make decisions about saving money on household bills simpler, faster and more personalised than ever”.

The firm highlighted the functionality for motor insurance detailing automated quotes for customers and the ability to get quick estimates after just five questions.

