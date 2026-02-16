Five arrested including ex-Met officer as police hit spoof motor insurance apps network

Five people, including a former Metropolitan Police officer, have been arrested across London today in a crackdown on a network selling spoof vehicle insurance ‘apps’.

The police warned that initial enquiries suggest the apps may have been used by tens of thousands of drivers across the UK.

The investigation began after the Metropolitan Police uncovered some fraudulent websites, seizing the databases and taking down and interrogating the domains. This led to the discovery of thousands of fraudulent insurance certificates and suspect details.

The Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department inquiry uncovered a network supplying the apps that drivers could present at