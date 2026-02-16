MGAA relaunches enhanced core training for members

The Managing General Agents’ Association has relaunched an enhanced core content programme of learning and insights.

The trade body claimed the training was redesigned to deliver greater value for members and to further strengthen expertise across the delegated authority market.

The enhanced Programme of Learning and Insights has been built around three core content categories: professional optics, compass spotlight – navigating knowledge together; and learning (technical) insights.

Formerly market briefings, professional optics delivers “topical insight” from MGAA members for members. The association noted