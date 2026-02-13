People Moves: 9 – 13 February 2026

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: MS Amlin, Alps, Markel and Mission.

Andrew Fish joins MS Amlin

MS Amlin has recruited Andrew Fish as head of exposure management, leading a team of 35.

Responsible for enhancing the company’s risk management and pricing strategies through advanced modelling and analytics, Fish will focus on assessing the impact of emerging risks, including climate change, cyber threats, and geopolitical volatility.

Joining from Aon, where he was head of global re specialty catastrophic management, Fish