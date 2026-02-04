Home insurance falls 12% in 2025

Average quoted prices for home insurance fell by 12.1% in 2025, according to the latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index.

Quoted premiums dropped by 1% in the final three months of the year, showing milder deflation than the 4.8% recorded in the previous quarter.

Across the whole market, the average of a pool of quoted premiums was £259 in December 2025, compared to £299 in December 2024.

