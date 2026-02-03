MGA Aspect becomes Insurance Museum ‘founder donor’

Managing general agent Aspect has signed up as the first Insurance Museum founder donor, committing to an annual donation over the next three years.

Signing the slip has seen Aspect become a Bronze IM founder.

Last month The Insurance Museum launched a fundraising campaign to open a museum in London, EC3, in three years’ time dedicated to insurance.

I love insurance, I love history and I love London and the idea of having a permanent base, which combines all these elements is an exciting prospect for me personally.Oli Williamson, co-founder and chief underwriting officer at Aspect

The Sign the Slip campaign aims to raise £1m a year over that