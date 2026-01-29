 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Broadway targeting 50% growth in 2026 on way to £50m GWP within 5 years

Daniel Lloyd-John
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 7 minutes

Broadway CEO Daniel Lloyd-John is keen to avoid complacency as it seeks to become the optimal size and shape for a ‘boutique broker’, and highlights the opportunities in its ‘one client’ cross-selling approach.

In the next five years, Broadway is aiming to become a fixture in middle rung of brokers, with Lloyd-John predicting by 2030 it will probably manage £50m of GWP.

The only thing likely to get in its way and prevent this happening is complacency and inconsistency creeping in, he added.

“I think to myself, what is the optimal size and shape of a broker that is a boutique specialist dealing with clients of our type in the way that we do? I’m not a mathematician, but there has to be a point where this

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: