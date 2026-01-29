Broadway targeting 50% growth in 2026 on way to £50m GWP within 5 years

Broadway CEO Daniel Lloyd-John is keen to avoid complacency as it seeks to become the optimal size and shape for a ‘boutique broker’, and highlights the opportunities in its ‘one client’ cross-selling approach.

In the next five years, Broadway is aiming to become a fixture in middle rung of brokers, with Lloyd-John predicting by 2030 it will probably manage £50m of GWP.

The only thing likely to get in its way and prevent this happening is complacency and inconsistency creeping in, he added.

“I think to myself, what is the optimal size and shape of a broker that is a boutique specialist dealing with clients of our type in the way that we do? I’m not a mathematician, but there has to be a point where this