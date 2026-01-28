MGAA outlines 2026 priorities to strengthen MGAs voices to brokers

The Managing General Agents’ Association plans to focus on expanding member value, enhancing its technical training programme, deepening market engagement and strengthening the voice of delegated underwriting across the UK and Ireland this year.

Outlined during its Annual General Meeting, the MGAA set out the priority to complete and publish new market research later in 2026, and relaunch POLI, its member program of learning and insights.

It is also targeting strengthening collaboration with the newly launched Fédération des Agences de Souscription Européennes, which MGAA CEO Mike Keating, pictured, sits on the advisory board of.

Market engagement

The MGAA listed it will continue to deliver its events this year including its Broker