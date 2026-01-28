Howden expands presence in the Channel Islands with broker buy
Howden has purchased retail insurance broker Polygon Insurance Brokers (PIBL), growing its presence in the Channel Islands.
PIBL, previously known as Vantage Insurance Brokers, provides insurance solutions to the offshore financial services sector, high net worth individuals, family offices and trust companies operating in Jersey and Guernsey.
By combining PIBL’s strong local relationships and client service with Howden’s specialist expertise and global capabilities, we’re creating even stronger outcomes for clients by expanding the breadth of solutions and market access available to them to meet their evolving needs
More on Insight
MGAA outlines 2026 priorities to strengthen MGAs voices to brokers
The Managing General Agents’ Association plans to focus on expanding member value, enhancing its technical training programme, deepening market engagement and strengthening the voice of delegated underwriting across the UK and Ireland this year.
Ex-Clear boss Lickens joins Konsileo as chair
After retiring from Clear Group at the close of 2025, Howard Lickens has taken up the post of chair at Konsileo.
FCA launches AI review with Sheldon Mills at the helm
Sheldon Mills, formerly of the Financial Conduct Authority, is set to lead an FCA review into the implications of advanced AI on consumers, retail financial markets and regulators.
Prestige CEO hails ‘landmark’ AUB deal
“Partnering with AUB Group gives us an exceptional platform to accelerate our growth, invest further in our people and services, and expand our presence across our current markets, while retaining the independence and culture that have been central to our success.”
Addept launches rental fraud defence product
Addept Insurance Services has launched a specialist landlord legal protection solution addressing the impact of property title fraud and illegal sub-letting by tenants.
Tysers and Movo owner AUB to acquire Prestige creating £720m UK business
AUB Group has agreed to buy 95.9% of Prestige Insurance Holdings for A$432m (£219m).
Brit launches integrated cyber and financial institutions cover
Brit has rolled out joined up cover across cyber, professional indemnity, directors’ and officers’ liability, and crime in an integrated package for financial institutions.
Coversure opens tenth office in a year
The Coversure network, part of the Jensten Group, has launched an office in Canary Wharf, London, its tenth opening this financial year.