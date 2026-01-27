Prestige CEO hails ‘landmark’ AUB deal

“Partnering with AUB Group gives us an exceptional platform to accelerate our growth, invest further in our people and services, and expand our presence across our current markets, while retaining the independence and culture that have been central to our success.”

These were the words of Prestige Insurance Holdings CEO Trevor Shaw as AUB unveiled a takeover of the business for A$432m (£219m).

Prestige includes Top 100 Broker Abbeyautoline. The Northern Ireland-headquartered broker was formed in 2020 when Prestige brought Abbey together with Autoline which it had bought in 2018.

This is a landmark moment for Prestige Insurance. With six decades in the industry, we have built a leading insurance group across broking, underwriting, and Insurtech, firmly rooted