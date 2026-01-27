Addept launches rental fraud defence product

Addept Insurance Services has launched a specialist landlord legal protection solution addressing the impact of property title fraud and illegal sub-letting by tenants.

Rental fraud defence product provides cover for the legal costs associated with the illegal transfer of a property ownership or a tenant renting out part or all of a rental property without obtaining the landlord’s explicit consent.

According to the managing general agent, the legal costs covered include those to reinstate a property’s title, deal with organisations who are advertising the property for let or sale or who are providing credit, goods or services. The products also covers regain