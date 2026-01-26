Brit launches integrated cyber and financial institutions cover

Brit has rolled out joined up cover across cyber, professional indemnity, directors’ and officers’ liability, and crime in an integrated package for financial institutions.

Launching ‘FI Cyber Max’, Brit confirmed the new consortium will offer up to $20m (£14.62m) of lead capacity and has been built for large, complex financial clients.

According to the insurer, by bringing together its cyber and FI underwriting teams it can simplify placements and reduce friction “where multiple lines and limits sit across fragmented programs”.

No risk exists in isolation, and in an increasingly interconnected world there is a clear need to provide consistent and comprehensive