Coversure opens tenth office in a year

The Coversure network, part of the Jensten Group, has launched an office in Canary Wharf, London, its tenth opening this financial year.

Bringing over 15 years in the industry, the branch will be led by Justin Fevrier. He started his broking career at a Coversure branch, and advanced through senior brokerage roles.

The network claimed the move reflects its national growth strategy, driven by growing demand.

The opening brings the Coversure network to over 90 offices throughout the UK.

RelatedCoversure seals first with Bristol branch launch

Coversure has launched Ocean Insurance Brokers in Bristol, the first in the network to