Fitch neutral on UK insurers for 2026 but echoes motor losses warning

Fitch’s sector outlook for the UK non-life company market in 2026 is neutral, unchanged from 2025.

Speaking at an event in London yesterday, Saad Pervaiz, associate director at Fitch Ratings, told the audience: “We expect insurers to maintain broadly stable bottom line profitability and remain well capitalised.

“While underwriting margins will remain under pressure, strong investment returns should continue to support overall profitability.”

Pervaiz acknowledged the specialist’s unchanged outlook for the company market (which it measures separately from the London Market) was despite the