 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Fitch neutral on UK insurers for 2026 but echoes motor losses warning

spirit-level

Fitch’s sector outlook for the UK non-life company market in 2026 is neutral, unchanged from 2025.

Speaking at an event in London yesterday, Saad Pervaiz, associate director at Fitch Ratings, told the audience: “We expect insurers to maintain broadly stable bottom line profitability and remain well capitalised.

“While underwriting margins will remain under pressure, strong investment returns should continue to support overall profitability.”

Pervaiz acknowledged the specialist’s unchanged outlook for the company market (which it measures separately from the London Market) was despite the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Arrow pointing up
IPT receipts to hit record-high £9bn

Annual income from the Insurance Premium Tax in 2025/26 is set to break through last year’s record, coming just shy of £9bn, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility’s Autumn Budget projections.

Chris Croft
Liiba lists 2026 agenda

The London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association has put accelerating growth in a softening market and reinforcing London’s position as the world’s leading specialty insurance centre at the heart of its agenda for 2026.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: