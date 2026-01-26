Broking Success: Cass Stephens MD James Cass

Cass Stephens managing director James Cass explains how the broker is targeting the specialist care and park home sectors for growth as the business celebrates its 60th anniversary, and highlights the importance of cyber insurance for SMEs.

Cass Stephens

Office: Gloucester

Staff: 25

GWP: £9m

Specialisms: Care sector, professional indemnity, park homes and holiday lodges

How was the business set up?

My father started it in 1966 so we’re celebrating our 60th anniversary this year. He was previously a NFU mutual inspector. They had an opportunity to go alone, so he got a £100 loan from my grandfather whose surname was Stephens, and he acted as a sort of financial director for a number of years.

We started doing personal lines and a bit of