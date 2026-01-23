Interview: Meet the Biba drone scheme providers who want to double the business and crack the US market

With 80,000 UK policyholders and a renewed Biba scheme under their belts, Coverdrone leaders Phil and Andrew Heath are bullish about doubling the business over the next two years and have long-term international expansion plans.

Coverdrone was revealed as the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s drone scheme provider in May 2022. The trade body previously had a facility with another provider no longer in existence and when the Coverdrone bosses spotted the opportunity they approached Biba.

“We were able to offer the commercial and recreational side which they quite liked. They liked the online portal [too]”, says director Andrew Heath, pictured left.

“And the fact that we’ve been in the industry for quite a number of