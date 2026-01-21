Liiba lists 2026 agenda

The London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association has put accelerating growth in a softening market and reinforcing London’s position as the world’s leading specialty insurance centre at the heart of its agenda for 2026.

The association argued that its members are the ‘engine room of growth’ not just for the insurance industry, but for the wider global economy.

Liiba will focus its 2026 programme on two core priorities: redefining how digital trading supports commercial decision-making, and ensuring London remains the market where the world brings its most challenging risks.

On digital trading the trade body said it believes delivering the increased speed and efficiency required to compete globally will demand the