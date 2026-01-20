 Skip to main content
Marsh-owned MGU targets property owners business with new flexible product

home-property-insurance-hands

Marsh-owned Victor Insurance UK has launched a flexible property owners product on its own digital platform and Acturis, bringing together three existing policies into one.

Cover is available for up to £15m per location and the policy is backed by a panel of A-rated insurers.

The new offering consolidates property owners (standard), non-standard property and large property.

According to the managing general underwriter, it utilises data enrichment to streamline risk assessment, premium rates, coverage parameters, and expand risk appetite

