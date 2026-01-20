Acrisure completes UK broker rebrands

Acrisure has rebranded Russell Scanlan and WH&R McCartney, completing its programme of renaming its UK brokers.

The switch to bringing all its brokers under the Acrisure umbrella started in May last year, with Sutton Winson becoming known as Acrisure UK Broking.

In July, Affinity Brokers became the first of Acrisure’s Scottish insurance brokers to adopt the name, having been bought by the consolidator in 2023.

The process continued with the likes of FinCred and Building & Land Guarantees in September.

US-headquartered Acrisure planted its flag in