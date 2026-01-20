Intact to increase access to underwriters with trading proposition roll-out

Intact Insurance has a newly launched broker proposition Intact Trading, designed to increase visibility of underwriters and create a relationships-led approach to UK regional business.

In addition to the service brokers already receive from Intact, the proposition includes regular new business and renewal ‘surgeries’, lunch-and-learn sessions within broker offices.

It will also seek to deliver hands-on training delivered by underwriters and loss adjusters to help up-skill teams and support new recruits.

Each week, Intact said all new business underwriters will be directly available both in person and online, giving brokers a dedicated window to trade cases live. These Intact