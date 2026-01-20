Fund raising campaign for Insurance Museum launched

The Insurance Museum has launched a fundraising campaign to open a museum in London, EC3, in three years’ time dedicated to insurance.

The Sign the Slip campaign aims to raise £1m a year over that period to fund a venue with an educational centre, dedicated to all things insurance.

With the permanent centre, digital galleries, tours, webinars and educational resources, IM claimed the museum will be a valuable resource for preserving and sharing the “fascinating history of insurance, educating the public and attracting new talent into the sector”.

We hope all insurance professionals will come together to support this campaign, to