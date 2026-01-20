Defaqto spends £11m snapping up pricing business

Defaqto has bought Pearson Ham Group’s market pricing business for £11m.

The provider of financial product ratings and market intelligence said the purchase was a strategic move that enhanced its portfolio of data and technology solutions for the UK retail financial services and insurance industries.

The deal has been structured through Defaqto’s parent company Fintel plc.

The winners in the AI economy will be those with unique, valuable, proprietary data and expertise who can also innovate to benefit their customers.John Milliken, CEO of Defaqto

The market pricing